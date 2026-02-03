Brookhaven Police Department wins PETA award for rescuing puppy abused on Twitch

The Brookhaven Police Department has earned a Compassionate Police Department Award from PETA in recognition of officers' swift response and professionalism in rescuing a 3-month-old puppy who was allegedly abused live on Twitch.

The incident unfolded on Jan. 29, when viewers witnessed 19-year-old rapper and Twitch streamer Aspen Easterling, also known as Aspen Kartier, apparently striking a wailing puppy and lifting the small dog by the skin on its back during a livestream.

After receiving evidence from PETA, Brookhaven police searched Easterling's home on Jan. 30. Easterling was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. According to police, the puppy is now safe and being cared for by DeKalb County Animal Services.

"If someone is willing to repeatedly hit a crying puppy on the global stage of a livestream, there's no telling what might happen when the cameras are off," said PETA Founder Ingrid Newkirk. "PETA is grateful to the Brookhaven Police Department for enforcing the state's anti-cruelty law and reminds everyone never to be silent if they see or suspect abuse, as one phone call can make all the difference in a vulnerable being's life."

PETA is sending the department a framed certificate and vegan chocolates to honor their efforts.

The organization also reminds the public that "animals are not ours to abuse in any way" and offers free Empathy Kits to promote kindness toward animals.

