Brookhaven City Council approves buying "Goodwin Island" property for new pocket park

The city of Brookhaven is getting a new small park after its City Council approved purchasing a property on Goodwin Road.

The spot, commonly known as "Goodwin Island," sits at the intersection of North Druid Hills Road and E. Roxbory Road.

The City Council approved buying the 0.95-acre property for $1.5 million, most of which will be provided through a donation from the J.J. Gebbia Family Foundation.

"We are grateful for Joe Gebbia's continued collaboration and generosity in helping make this opportunity possible," said Mayor Pro Tempore and District 4 Councilman John Funny. "Joe has long demonstrated a deep commitment to expanding parks and recreational opportunities for Brookhaven residents, especially here in District 4. This contribution is a meaningful investment in our community's future, and he is truly investing in the quality of life in Brookhaven with additional park greenspace."

The new park will sit at the intersection of North Druid Hills Road and E. Roxbory Road. City of Brookhaven

Gebbia, who served on the council for 10 years, said that he had his eye on the property for a while and wants it to become a "unifying community space."

"My hope is that this future park will bring joy and lasting memories to Brookhaven families, just as it was my pleasure to serve them during my time on the City Council," he said.

The remaining funds for the project will come through the Special Service District. Officials say no residential property taxes will be used.