Brookhaven residents to weigh in on nearly 40% property tax rate increase before city vote

Brookhaven residents will have two opportunities Tuesday to weigh in on a proposed property tax rate increase before city leaders vote on the measure later in the day.

The proposal would raise Brookhaven's operating millage rate from 2.74 mills to 3.85 mills, an increase of nearly 40%.

According to city documents, the increase would generate approximately $8 million in additional revenue for the city. For a homeowner with a house valued at $500,000, the city estimates the increase would amount to roughly $220 more per year on the city portion of the property tax bill.

City leaders say the increase is needed to address rising operating costs and maintain services.

In a statement, Mayor John Park said Brookhaven has not increased its operating millage rate in 13 years despite significant increases in costs.

"During the past decade, the Consumer Price Index increased by 37 percent, and as homeowners and businesses are experiencing daily, most everything costs more," Park said.

Park pointed to rising costs for fuel, health care coverage, insurance and contracted services. He noted the city's 911 contract alone increased by more than $1 million.

Despite the proposed increase, Park said Brookhaven would continue to have the second-lowest residential millage rate in DeKalb County.

The mayor also noted that the city portion of a homeowner's property tax bill accounts for approximately 7% to 8% of the total tax bill.

Not all residents support the proposal.

Jason Dunaway, a Brookhaven homeowner, said he wants more information about how the city plans to spend taxpayer dollars before supporting an increase of this size.

"Putting things back into our house or even spending more in the local communities, we're probably going to have to cut back a little bit on where we go here in Brookhaven and spend less money because that money is capped, right?" Dunaway said.

Dunaway said he worries higher property taxes could force some families to scale back spending on home improvements, dining and other purchases in the community.

Bill Dynan, president of the LaVista Park Civic Association, said residents understand the city is facing legitimate financial pressures but still have questions about the size of the proposed increase.

"The city's in a tough position," Dynan said. "They're squeezed between rising costs and having put a freeze on their residential assessments."

Dynan said many residents were surprised by the nearly 40% increase and want additional information about how city leaders arrived at the proposal.

"I think people are concerned about the millage rate going up because they thought that was not going to happen," he said.

The LaVista Park Civic Association represents more than 200 members in a neighborhood of roughly 650 homes.

Brookhaven will hold public hearings on the proposal at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Brookhaven City Centre.

Residents will have an opportunity to address city leaders before the City Council votes on the proposed millage rate later that evening.