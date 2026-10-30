Breast cancer survivors reflect on life after ringing the bell — and the fight that continues

One year after sharing her breast cancer journey with CBS Atlanta, McDonough hairstylist Tameisha Effinger is still finding new ways to turn her experience into hope for others.

Effinger first shared her story after turning her own experience with cancer-related hair loss into a mission to help other women feel beautiful. Her story also connected her with Michelle Avery, a fellow breast cancer survivor who found encouragement in Effinger's words.

Now, a year later, the two women are reflecting on what life looks like after ringing the cancer bell — and why finishing treatment does not necessarily mean the emotional and physical challenges are over.

Effinger said she was surprised to learn she would need radiation after ringing the bell. The process brought back the feelings of being diagnosed all over again.

"I didn't know I was going to have to do radiation. And I was like, it felt like I was being diagnosed with cancer all over again," Effinger said.

Radiation was followed by surgery, additional recovery and immunotherapy. Even as she moves forward, Effinger said adjusting to life after cancer comes with anxiety and fear.

"There is a new me. I'm trying to adjust to the new normal. It comes with some anxiety. It comes with some a little bit of fear," she said.

But Effinger is also focused on embracing life after cancer.

"I didn't ask god to spare my life to not live my life," she said.

She has lost 35 pounds, grown into a new look as her hair comes back post-chemo and continued sharing a message of hope. When she first told her story publicly, she did not know who might be watching.

Michelle Avery was among those watching.

"When I saw this young woman on the news that morning, I was like, oh my God, she's giving people hope. Let me, let me hope I can get my hair done," Avery said with a laugh.

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Avery was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in 2021. She recently received test results confirming she is five years cancer-free.

"I'm grateful. Very grateful," she said.

Both women are now using their experiences to encourage others to get screened and to honor people they have lost. But they say the emotional impact of cancer can linger long after treatment ends.

"We're living and trying to overcome those thoughts and those feelings every single day. And it is not easy," Avery said. "So, you still have a sense of anxiety, but then you have to just pick yourself up, look in the mirror and say, I got this, I got this, I'm going to keep going. It's important to keep going."

The women have also learned to give themselves grace — resting when they need to, asking for help and leaning on one another. They have joined support groups and become confidants, and they hope to offer that same support to others.

One year after their stories connected, Effinger and Avery say surviving cancer is about more than reaching the other side of treatment. It is also about learning how to live with what comes next.

"You do not have to look like what you've been through. You do not have to look like what you're going through. There is a light on the other side," Effinger said.

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes to a close, the National Cancer Institute reports that the five-year relative survival rate for women with breast cancer, across all types combined, is more than 91%.

For Effinger and Avery, that hope is also a reminder to keep moving forward — one scan, one deep breath and one smile at a time.