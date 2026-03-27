Braves superfan "Unkzuna" returns for another season to inspire the next generation

Dressed head to toe in Braves gear, Dell Poole, known as Unkzuna, has become one of the most recognizable faces at Truist Park. But for Poole, being a super fan isn't just about supporting his team; it's about supporting kids.

"I do it for the kids," Poole said. "It's something about seeing those kids light up. I love it."

Throughout game days, Poole takes photos, talks baseball, and encourages young fans. He says it's the best part of his game experience.

"Why not use this as an opportunity to talk to the kids?" he said. "The least I could do is talk to the kids now and keep them wanting to come back to games and just stay motivated."

Poole's love for the Braves runs deep. He says he's been a fan his entire life, attending nearly 81 home games and 30-40 road games every season for the past decade.

Braves superfan Dell Poole, better known as "Unkzuna," reveals the inspiration behind his fandom ahead of the 2026 season. CBS News Atlanta

For game-day outfits, Poole says he has over 250 jerseys and 100 pairs of pants to pick from.

Poole's journey to becoming a super fan started when he was 7 years old, after meeting a famous Chicago Cubs fan known as Ronnie "Woo Woo."

"So. I end up talking to him, and we had a great conversation, and I was like, 'You know what, when I grow up, I'm thinking I'm going to wear a uniform like you,'" Poole said.

That moment stuck with him — and years later, around 2016 and 2017, he decided to step into that role himself.

Now, after years of dedication, Poole said people are starting to understand his mission.

"I think more people now have seen what I do, and they're like, OK, it's not about just him. It's about the actual Braves organization," Poole said.

And as long as the Braves take the field, you can count on Unkzuna to be there in uniform, ready to inspire the next generation of Braves fans.