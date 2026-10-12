Boil water advisory issued for southwest Atlanta, South Fulton, Fairburn and Union City

Residents and businesses in parts of southwest Atlanta, South Fulton, Fairburn and Union City are being told to boil tap water before using it or use bottled water following a water supply interruption.

Atlanta Watershed Management issued the boil water advisory Sunday, Oct. 11, after an interruption affecting the Chattahoochee Water Treatment Plant.

People in the affected area should bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute, then let it cool before drinking, cooking, preparing baby food or brushing their teeth. Bottled water can be used instead.

Officials also advised people not to drink from public water fountains in the affected area.