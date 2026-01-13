Bodycam video shows Gwinnett motorcycle crash involving suspect accused of posing as an officer

Body camera video released Monday sheds new light on a tense traffic stop in Gwinnett County that ended with a motorcycle crash and a long list of felony and misdemeanor charges.

According to Gwinnett County police, the incident happened Sept. 18, 2025, when Officer C. Chewning and Corporal B. Bartkowiak tried to stop a motorcycle after learning the tag was listed as stolen. Authorities say the driver, later identified as Brian Garrard, attempted to drive away but was unable to get past the patrol car's push bumper, causing a crash.

The newly released body camera footage shows the moments leading up to and after the collision from multiple officers' perspectives.

Police say Garrard repeatedly denied trying to flee and insisted the motorcycle tag was not stolen.

"My tag is not stolen. I live in Alpharetta," Garrard can be heard saying in the video.

During a search after his arrest, Garrard told officers he had a firearm next to a badge. Investigators say the badge recovered from Garrard identified him as a "Bail Enforcement Agent." Officers also discovered blue lights installed on the motorcycle, police said.

When asked to identify himself, Garrard initially refused to give his full name, according to the press release. Police say he later provided deputies with a false name while at the jail.

Further investigation revealed Garrard is a convicted felon and is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm, authorities said.

As a result of the stop, Garrard faces multiple charges, including willful obstruction of law enforcement, use of a blue light in the commission of a felony, fleeing or attempting to elude police, giving a false name to law enforcement, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and impersonating a public officer.

Additional charges include several traffic and licensing violations, such as driving without a valid license, failure to register a vehicle in Georgia, expired registration, driving with a suspended or canceled registration, failure to maintain insurance, and equipment violations.