Big Tigger's estranged wife sues Fulton County sheriff, alleges wrongful arrest on I-85

Alicia Brown, the estranged wife of Atlanta radio personality Big Tigger, is suing Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, claiming a faulty warrant led to her arrest during a traffic stop on Interstate 85.

Brown filed the lawsuit without an attorney in federal court. In the complaint, dated Aug. 14, she says deputies arrested her on July 6 on a Fulton County warrant accusing her of interfering with child custody — even though a judge had granted her custody of her minor children less than two weeks earlier.

She says the warrant was later recalled and the charge was not prosecuted.

The arrest happened near Exit 177 in Hart County after deputies received an alert about Brown's vehicle. With help from the Georgia State Patrol, deputies pulled her over and took her into custody. Two children inside the vehicle were found unharmed.

At the time, the Hart County Sheriff's Office said Brown had active warrants from Fulton County and Baltimore County, Maryland. Brown's lawsuit now disputes the validity of the Fulton County warrant.

The Maryland warrant was tied to the 2019 disappearance of Brown's daughter, who was 10 when she was reported missing.

Baltimore County police said in July that the girl was still missing and was not one of the two children found during the Georgia traffic stop.

Brown's lawsuit focuses on the Fulton County warrant. She argues that the court order granting her custody should have been considered before the warrant was issued or carried out.

Brown says the arrest violated her constitutional rights and left her dealing with emotional distress, damage to her reputation, financial losses, and separation from her children. She is seeking unspecified damages and a jury trial.

The lawsuit also raises questions about possible communication between Labat, Sheriff's Office employees and Brown's estranged husband, Darian Morgan. Brown wants access to phone records, text messages and other communications that could show who was involved in obtaining the warrant and how authorities learned where she was driving.

Brown also wants the court to examine whether Morgan received preferential treatment after his June 20 arrest on aggravated battery and third-degree cruelty to children charges connected to an alleged domestic dispute. He was released on bond the same day.

Morgan has denied wrongdoing, and his criminal case remains pending.