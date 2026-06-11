Big Boi headlines Decatur WatchFest as MARTA campaign encourages fans to ride transit during FIFA festivities

Grammy Award-winning rapper and Atlanta native Big Boi headlined Decatur WatchFest as the FIFA World Cup's first game aired.

In part of a broader campaign with MARTA, he's also promoting public transit during the influx of visitors expected for international soccer events across metro Atlanta.

The free WatchFest event in downtown Decatur gives fans a place to gather and watch soccer matches while enjoying live entertainment, food and community activities.

Grammy-winning Atlanta rapper Big Boi headlined Decatur WatchFest as the first FIFA World Cup match aired. CBS News Atlanta

His performance coincided with a new MARTA campaign encouraging residents and visitors to leave their cars behind and take public transit to games, watch parties and other events throughout the region.

MARTA officials say the campaign is designed to help ease traffic congestion and provide a convenient way for fans to navigate the city during one of the busiest tourism periods Atlanta has seen in years.

Atlanta is expected to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors as soccer fans travel to the city for matches and related festivities.

Decatur WatchFest is one of several fan-focused events planned throughout metro Atlanta, offering residents and visitors opportunities to experience the tournament atmosphere outside of the stadium.

Event organizers say additional details regarding schedules, transit information and fan activities can be found on the event website page.