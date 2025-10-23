Big Boi to perform free concert in Decatur to celebrate start of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Atlanta is gearing up to host several FIFA World Cup matches, and hometown hip-hop legend Big Boi will help kick off the celebration.

On the first day of the tournament, Thursday, June 11, 2026, Big Boi will perform a free concert on Decatur Square to launch the festivities.

"As an Atlantan and huge soccer fan, performing for Decatur WatchFest '26 to kick off our World Cup festivities is a great honor," Big Boi said in a statement. "I've seen the energy the World Cup creates, and I'm excited to get the party started for music and soccer fans in my backyard."

Decatur WatchFest '26 organizers plan to announce the concert's timing and additional details in January, following the World Cup draw in December, when teams and match times will be finalized.

"The City of Decatur is so excited to kick off Decatur WatchFest '26 with Big Boi, an artist who has such a deep connection to Atlanta," said City Manager Andrea Arnold. "We are thrilled to welcome Big Boi to the Square to start the Decatur WatchFest '26 celebration."

The Big Boi concert marks the first in a series of live performances throughout the tournament. Additional headliners, along with local and international artists, will join the celebration.

Fans can also expect free music, games, activities, food, and beverages on and around the newly renovated Decatur Square while watching the world's top soccer matches.