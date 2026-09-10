"Beyond the Gates" watch party hosts surprised with visit to Atlanta set

"Beyond the Gates" is having a record-setting year, earning 15 Daytime Emmy Award nominations. But the CBS soap opera has also built a devoted fan base beyond the television screen.

For more than a year, London and Mashell Reeves have guided fellow Gatekeepers through every twist and turn of the series on social media.

The watch party has grown into a global online community, with fans tuning in regularly to share their reactions and connect with the Reeves on TikTok.

"I love them. They make you feel like they're family, because they're waiting on us, waiting on us when we're late," Mashell Reeves said.

During a recent trip to a television studio, the Reeves thought they were simply getting a behind-the-scenes experience. Instead, they were about to receive a surprise they never expected.

CBS News Atlanta

When the Reeves realized they were actually headed to the "Beyond the Gates" set, Mashell could hardly contain her reaction. The surprise carried special meaning for Mashell, who moved to Atlanta after battling breast cancer and renal failure.

"Last year, I was like, Mash, I got to, like, she turned 70 last year, but I was like, oh Mash, if I can just get you on set, if I can get you set, I don't know how to make it happen," London Reeves said.

Actors Karla Mosley and Arielle Prepetit, both nominated for Daytime Emmy Awards, were among the cast members the Reeves met during their visit.

For the Reeves, the surprise visit was more than a trip to a television set. It was a reminder of the connection they've built with fellow fans, and with the cast itself.

"Beyond the Gates" airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on CBS Atlanta.