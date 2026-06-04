"Beyond the Gates" and "The Young and the Restless" stars film historic crossover episode in Atlanta

It's rare to see crossovers on television, especially when it comes to daytime dramas. However, starting on June 9, CBS's powerhouse soaps, "Beyond the Gates" and "The Young and the Restless," will collide in what the network is calling the sweeping multi-episode "landmark event."

"So here we are again breaking the glass ceiling," actress Tamara Tunie, who plays Anita Dupree on "Beyond the Gates," said.

"I believe that it is one of the most exciting experiences of this shooting season," actor Clifton Davis, Vernon Dupree on "Beyond the Gates," said. "To have multiple characters from 'Y&R,' 'The Young and the Restless,' to come over and mingle with the Fairmont Crest crowd, come on! This is pretty special."

"Eric Braeden was our first visitor," Tunie said. "Everyone knows him as Victor Newman, Victor Newman! I love to say that."

In the episodes, longtime friends Vernon Dupree and the legendary Victor Newman, played by Eric Braeden, reunite for a high-profile political fundraiser. There's a surprising turn and dramatic consequences for everyone there.

"What a great studio you all have in Atlanta, my goodness, this is luxurious," Braeden said.

Filming in Atlanta is a homecoming for "The Young and the Restless" star Michael Mealor.

"I'm from Cumming, Georgia, and I went to South Forsyth High School," Mealor said. "Honestly, growing up, coming down 141, we all know this is the old GM plant, that's all I saw right behind BrandsMart. I've been to BrandsMart many times to get TVs. Honestly, it's surreal. The film industry has developed this city in a way I never expected, and it's really cool."

The cast says the episodes are full of glamour and good writing.

"The writers have a genius about them putting these things together and intertwining these stories," Davis said.

"It's setting a fun precedent because I used to love seeing shows crossover," Karla Mosley, Dani Dupree on "Beyond the Gates," said.

The crossover episodes begin on June 9.