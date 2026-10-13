"Beyond the Gates" actor Maurice P. Kerry inspires teen from his former Georgia high school

Thirty-one years separate actor Maurice P. Kerry and 15-year-old Parker Robinson, but the two share something special: a dream of acting and the same Douglas County high school.

Kerry, who plays Randy Parker on CBS' "Beyond the Gates," attended Douglas County High School beginning in 1995. Robinson is now a sophomore at that same school, hoping to follow in his footsteps.

The two recently met on the set of the CBS daytime drama, where Robinson, accompanied by his mother, got a behind-the-scenes look at the television industry.

From exploring a bedroom set to meeting Kerry, Robinson could hardly contain his excitement.

"I need to be here," Robinson said, imagining himself working on a television production.

For Kerry, the journey to television was far from straightforward.

The Atlanta native served in the U.S. Marine Corps and fought in Iraq in 2004. After returning from military service, he experienced homelessness, spending about a year living in a friend's car.

He later worked as an emergency medical technician while raising his daughter as a single father. Kerry said he did not begin pursuing acting until 2018.

"Just because it doesn't happen when you think it's gonna happen doesn't mean it's not gonna happen," Kerry told Robinson.

Their conversation soon turned to auditions.

Robinson admitted he had passed on opportunities because he did not believe he was right for certain roles. Kerry shared that he auditioned for three other roles before landing his part on "Beyond the Gates."

"Never tell yourself no. That's not up to you," Kerry told him.

Kerry encouraged Robinson to audition even when he doubts whether he fits a role, explaining that casting professionals may recognize something an actor does not see in himself.

Then came a chance to put that advice into practice.

The two performed a scene together, with Kerry coaching Robinson through the dialogue. As Robinson adjusted his delivery, Kerry noticed.

"I saw you shift. I heard it. I heard you shift, and I'm so proud," Kerry told him.

CBS News Atlanta

By the end of their visit, Robinson had taken away a lesson extending beyond acting.

"You can still be yourself while, you know, being professional," Robinson said.

Kerry offered one final piece of advice: "Don't ever try to be perfect, just be better."

Now, Kerry is preparing to share his experiences with other aspiring performers and filmmakers.

He is scheduled to serve as a keynote speaker at Film Taster 2026 on Tuesday, Oct. 13, in Lithia Springs.

The event, presented by Georgia Arts Initiative in partnership with Douglas County Film & Entertainment, will connect attendees with working professionals in acting, casting, directing, producing, cinematography, and other areas of the film and television industry.

Participants will have opportunities to attend interactive breakout sessions, ask questions, and hear from industry professionals during a panel discussion.

Film Taster 2026 event details:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. Where: 7301 Groovers Lake Road, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

7301 Groovers Lake Road, Lithia Springs, GA 30122 What: Industry breakout sessions, a professional panel and audience Q&A

Industry breakout sessions, a professional panel and audience Q&A Tickets and information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/film-taster-2026-tickets-1999146945329

For Kerry, the opportunity to mentor the next generation brings his own journey full circle, from a 15-year-old student at Douglas County High School to an actor encouraging another student from the same school to pursue his dream.