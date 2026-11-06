Ben Crump announces plans for $75 million lawsuit over Georgia teen's fatal police shooting

The family of Zadarious Dorsey says it plans to sue the city of Newnan for $75 million, after they say a police officer had no reason to chase the 18-year-old before fatally shooting him on Oct. 3.

Attorney Harry Daniels said at a news conference Friday that the family's legal team sent the city a notice of claim Thursday.

Dorsey's aunt, Christy White, said the family still calls his phone. "Just want to hear his voice," she said.

The notice says the family is seeking damages for wrongful death, pain and suffering, and emotional distress. It is a notice of intent to sue, not a lawsuit.

"No amount of money can bring back Zadarius," Daniels said.

He and attorney Ben Crump called for the officer to face criminal charges.

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Daniels said video shows Dorsey was unarmed when he was shot. He said a gun was found 45 feet away from Dorsey. The family's attorneys say Dorsey was not suspected of a crime and was not the subject of a traffic stop.

Crump said the officer shot Dorsey six times in the back and called for criminal charges. "If that's not excessive use of force, I don't know what is," he said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation gave a different initial account. The agency said an officer followed a car until it stopped on Cliff Circle. Five men got out, and four ran, the GBI said. The officer chased Dorsey and used a Taser, but it did not stop him.

The GBI said the officer saw Dorsey pull a gun from his waistband, ordered him to stop and drop it, then shot him multiple times. Investigators said a gun was recovered at the scene. Dorsey was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The GBI is investigating at the request of the Newnan Police Department.