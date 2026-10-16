Family of Georgia teen killed by police hires Ben Crump

The family of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed by a Newnan police officer has hired civil rights attorneys Harry Daniels and Ben Crump to represent them.

Daniels and Crump dispute investigators' initial account of the shooting.

Zadarious Dorsey, of Newnan, died after the Oct. 3 encounter. His family's attorneys say video evidence shows he was unarmed when the officer shot him. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the officer saw Dorsey pull a gun from his waistband during a chase. Investigators also said a gun was recovered at the scene.

According to the GBI, the incident began around 1 a.m. when an officer saw a white car near Dodson Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The officer followed it until it stopped on Cliff Circle, then approached to speak with the driver.

Five men got out of the car, the GBI said. One walked toward a home, while the other four ran. The officer chased Dorsey and told him to stop, according to investigators.

The officer used a Taser, but it was ineffective, the GBI said. Investigators said the officer then saw Dorsey pull a gun, ordered him to stop and drop it, and shot him multiple times.

Officers said they provided medical aid before Dorsey was taken to a hospital, where he later died. No officers were injured, according to the GBI.

The family's attorneys say Dorsey was not suspected of a crime and was not the subject of a traffic stop. They say the officer pulled behind the car without activating blue lights before pursuing him.

The GBI is investigating at the Newnan Police Department's request. The family's legal team said it is considering a civil lawsuit.