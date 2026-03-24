Beloved crossing guard in critical condition after being struck by car near Georgia school

A beloved elementary school crossing guard is fighting for his life after being hit by a car Monday morning.

School officials say David Spatz, known to students as "Mr. Dave," was struck while on duty near Kedron Elementary School. His family says he is now in critical condition.

The driver stopped and remained at the scene, and emergency crews quickly transported Spatz to Grady Memorial Hospital.

In a letter to families, Principal Lindsay Boyle said Spatz was alert when he was taken from the scene and described him as "a familiar and caring presence" for students and families.

For years, community members say Spatz has been more than just a crossing guard; he has been a daily fixture who greets children with a smile, helps them safely cross the street, and makes them feel welcome each day.

Now, neighbors and families are rallying around him. A GoFundMe campaign created to support Spatz's recovery has raised more than $20,000 toward a $28,000 goal, helping cover medical bills, rehabilitation, and support for his family.

The response reflects how much Spatz means to the community.

"He's the man who makes them feel seen, safe and special on their way to school," the fundraiser reads.

School leaders are encouraging families to keep Spatz and his loved ones in their thoughts as he continues to fight for his recovery.