Barnesville businesses forced to make difficult decisions after massive fire

A fire that destroyed two businesses in Barnesville, Georgia, is now forcing difficult decisions for the people who relied on them.

Fire investigators have classified the cause of the blaze as "undetermined."

"You wake up in the middle of the night, someone is calling and texting, you know, and asking if your shop's on fire .... it was definitely, you know, I started brainstorming, like, where am I going to cut you know hair at?" said barber Shane Peek.

The fire happened in early March along Market Street. Officials said Mama D's Family Food and Fun and Goggans Florist were both a total loss. Several other businesses nearby were also damaged.

Six weeks later, some business owners are beginning to rebuild, while others are choosing not to return.

The owner of Mama D's Family Food and Fun told CBS News Atlanta by phone that they have decided not to reopen. She said after a heart transplant two years ago, and her husband's leg amputation, they are not able to start over.

The fire destroyed two businesses and damaged others in Barnesville, Georgia. CBS News Atlanta

Other businesses are moving forward.

The owner of Everything Beautiful, a boutique damaged in the fire, said they are rebuilding and plan to reopen. Nearby, an event space is still under construction, with weeks of work ahead.

Business owners said the recovery process has not been easy, but support from the community has made a difference.

"When you live in a small community like this, you know, everybody knows everybody," said Peek.

CBS News Atlanta has also learned that the local chamber of commerce and city leaders are planning benefits to help the businesses affected.

"All of our customers have returned," said Peek.

Demolition is underway at the site of Goggans Florist. Officials said there is no word yet on when demolition will begin at the former restaurant site.