Babysitter accused of kidnapping Atlanta sisters also wanted in Paulding County over alleged false pregnancy claims

The woman accused of kidnapping two young Atlanta sisters was already wanted in Paulding County after investigators say she lied about being pregnant and made a man believe she had given birth.

Paulding County Sheriff Ashley Henson said Wednesday that Lakesha Brown has an active warrant for misdemeanor obstruction stemming from an August 2025 investigation.

Brown is now being held in Fulton County after Atlanta police found 4-year-old Zola Cooper and her 11-month-old sister, Norah Cooper, inside a locked trailer Monday.

Paulding County case began with concern about a newborn

Paulding County deputies were called to a home on Kacey Court on Aug. 18, 2025, after a man received photographs of a newborn who appeared to be dead, according to an incident report.

When deputies arrived, Brown said there was no newborn inside the home. She allowed them to search the property, but they did not find a baby.

Henson said investigators later determined that Brown had not been pregnant and had allegedly used photographs to make the man believe she had given birth.

Brown was charged with obstruction because investigators say she lied to detectives during the investigation.

"It's astonishing that someone would even do that to try and extort money from people by saying, 'Hey, I'm pregnant,' and showing images and things that would lead an individual to believe that she was, in fact, pregnant," Henson said.

Deputies had been unable to find Brown since the warrant was issued.

"Obviously, we've not been able to catch up with her since then," Henson said. "Thankfully, APD was able to rescue those children."

Henson said Brown is expected to be brought to Paulding County to face the obstruction charge after her other cases move through the courts.

Baby's cry leads Atlanta police to missing sisters

Atlanta police said investigators tracked Brown to an apartment complex at 2001 Sylvan Road using cellphone information, license plate reader data and tips from the community.

Detectives watched the property for about five hours before one officer spotted a woman between a vehicle and a trailer. The officer briefly lost sight of her but believed she had entered the trailer.

Police surrounded the area, knocked repeatedly and called Brown by name, but no one answered.

"I believe I heard what sounded almost like a baby cooing," Detective Stancil said.

After another officer knocked more forcefully, Stancil said he heard a child crying.

With temperatures around 93 degrees and no air conditioning inside the trailer, police said they believed the children could be in danger. Officers tried to force open a side door before moving to the back and cutting through a lock.

Once the door opened, officers found the two girls and Brown inside.

"I immediately recognized the two children," Stancil said. "Once the children were safely out of there, we were able to turn our attention to the suspect in this case and get her into custody without any problems."

Police said the trailer's only source of cooling was a box fan. Officers said it did not appear to have a restroom, and the younger child's diaper was full.

The girls were taken to Hughes Spalding Children's Hospital for evaluation. Police said they were in good health and were later reunited with their mother.

Brown is charged with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of first-degree cruelty to children. Investigators have not disclosed a motive.

Brown met the girls' mother through Facebook

Brown met the girls' mother, Elica Redding, through Facebook about a year before the alleged kidnapping. Police said the women met in person six or seven times.

"I first met her when she made a post about doing hair for expecting moms," Redding told CBS News Atlanta. "She reached out."

Redding said she initially ignored Brown's message but later allowed Brown to do her hair. The two continued talking and became friends.

Redding left the children with Brown on Saturday while she went to get food, police said. Brown had previously taken the girls to other locations and returned them.

When Redding tried to get her children back the next day, Brown allegedly claimed they had been involved in a crash and were at a hospital. Police said they found no evidence of an accident.

Redding contacted police Sunday night. Officers initially believed the situation involved a disagreement over custody, but investigators later determined the girls had been kidnapped. A recently released 911 call detailed her concerns.

A critical missing child alert was issued before the girls were found Monday.

Investigators are also trying to determine whether anyone helped Brown. Police seized a white truck connected to the case but said Brown remains the primary suspect.

Brown also charged in Alabama newborn kidnapping

Brown is also charged with first-degree kidnapping in connection with the 2021 disappearance of a 4-day-old boy in Fairfield, Alabama.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Brown was at the family's home when the baby's mother went to rest. When the mother woke up, Brown and the newborn were gone.

Brown was taken into custody without the baby and denied involvement, authorities said. Tips later led investigators to another home, where the newborn was found safe and returned to his mother.

Brown was released on a $100,000 bond in that case. Atlanta police said she has an outstanding Alabama warrant for failing to appear in court.