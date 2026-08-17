Babysitter believed to have abducted 2 Atlanta sisters, police say

Atlanta police are searching for two young sisters who were last seen with their babysitter, whom investigators believe abducted the children.

Police identified the girls as 4-year-old Zola Cooper and her 11-month-old sister, Norah Cooper. They were last seen near Jones Avenue NW and James P. Brawley Drive NW.

According to an Atlanta Police Department critical missing child alert, Zola is described as 3 feet, 9 inches tall and 42 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a multicolored dress.

Photo courtesy of Atlanta Police Department

Norah is described as 2 feet tall and 28 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink onesie. Police said Norah is missing the index and middle fingers on her right hand.

The babysitter was not identified in the alert.

The Atlanta Police Department's Special Victims Unit, which investigates missing-child cases, is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the unit at 404-546-4260 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).