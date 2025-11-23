Atlanta's White House replica hits the market for $35 million

A remarkable estate just outside Atlanta is now listed for $35 million, making it the most expensive residential listing in the region. The property is a full-scale architectural homage to the nation's executive mansion. While the home is a replica in aesthetic terms, it is not an official or public version of the White House, meaning it's a private residence built by a developer for personal use.

Whether the market will bear the full asking price remains to be seen.

High-end listings often test the limits of what buyers are willing to pay for novelty, theme, and scale.

A dream realised

The home sits in Oak Grove, Georgia, and carries a facade inspired by the real White House in Washington D.C. Built in 2001 by developer Fred Milani (who even dispatched designers to the capital to study the original), the structure spans approximately 16,500 square feet in its primary residence.

Inside, visitors will find rooms mirroring presidential life — there's an "Oval Office"-style study, a Lincoln-Bedroom inspired guest suite, and formal entertaining spaces channeling Neoclassical grandeur.

The current owner's story

Today, the listing is held by beauty entrepreneur Thuy Ai Kathy Lam, who immigrated to the U.S. from Vietnam in the mid-1990s with minimal resources and built her way into success in the salon & beauty-school business.

Lam purchased the estate in 2013. She says the home became a symbol of her journey and the promise of the American dream. She lived there with her family until her children reached college age. Now, she says it's time to pass it on.

Property details & why $35 Million

The estate includes the main residence (six bedrooms) plus a guesthouse — dubbed the "West Wing" — with seven bedrooms, effectively giving the property two full dwellings within a nearly three-acre plot.

If the asking price is met, it would significantly surpass Atlanta's existing residential sale records (previous high around $18 million) for the metro area.