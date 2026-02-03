Atlanta's Renaissance Orchestra combines hip-hop and classical: "We're bringing that culture back"

An Atlanta musical group is quickly getting acclaim on social media for its hip-hop-inspired take on classical music.

At a recent night at Eddie Attic in Decatur, a packed house gathered to hear the modern fusion played by the Renaissance Orchestra.

Since forming just a few years ago, the group has caught the attention of some big names. Last December, the Renaissance Orchestra did its first major calibration show with Zaytoven, the Atlanta-based Grammy Award-winning producer.

"The Renaissance means rebirth, and what we're doing here at the Renaissance," said founder Tyrone Bowie. "We're bringing that culture back. We're re-birthing music, re-birthing fashion, re-birthing the arts."

After a long career in music production, Bowie started the group in 2024. He said he wanted to create an environment where the musicians are the main stars.

"I want to go back to a time where the musicians were the artists. People are coming to see the musicians, not anybody rapping or singing or anything like that. It's the musicians. The musicians are the ones speaking through the instrument," said Bowie.

One of the top musicians in the orchestra is Annie Collins. She helps arrange the music and leads the string sections.

"As a section leader with Renaissance, I try to make sure that everything we do adds to the group and isn't just for show. Everything has a purpose in our musical phrasing," said Collins.

Collins also has a background in playing traditional classical music. She welcomed the idea of mixing classical music with other genres.

"I love all music, and so just seeing how Renaissance furiously takes on a variety of different genres and adds a unique, jazzy, funky spin on it is so appealing to me," said Collins.

You can learn more about the Renaissance Orchestra and buy tickets to its upcoming shows on the group's website.