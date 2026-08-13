Atlanta's population boom is slowing as housing remains scarce and prices increase

Metro Atlanta added nearly 54,000 residents over the past year, but the region is not growing as quickly as it once did.

The 11-county region added 53,690 people between April 2025 and April 2026, bringing its estimated population to 5,339,164, according to new estimates from the Atlanta Regional Commission.

That represents a 1% increase, down from 1.2% the previous year, when the region added 64,400 residents.

All 11 counties gained residents over the past year. Fulton County, including the city of Atlanta, grew the fastest at 1.9%, followed by Forsyth County at 1.5% and Henry County at 1.3%.

"Metro Atlanta continues to grow and thrive," said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who chairs the ARC board. "Our economy is diverse and dynamic. It's a great place to put down roots and raise a family."

The city of Atlanta added nearly 7,000 residents, bringing its estimated population to 549,615. The ARC said multifamily housing developments in areas such as Midtown and along the Atlanta Beltline have helped the city grow faster in recent years than in previous decades.

Fewer building permits and limited housing slow population growth

Population growth across metro Atlanta has slowed compared with previous decades. The region grew at an average annual rate of 1.2% between 2020 and 2026, down from 1.5% during the 2010s, 2% from 2000 to 2010 and 3.3% during the 1990s.

The ARC linked the slowdown to fewer homebuilding permits, limited housing supply and slower job growth. The agency said low housing inventory continues to keep prices high, affecting population growth and the number of people moving to the region from elsewhere in the country.

The region issued 24,015 residential building permits in 2025, an 18.5% decrease from the previous year. That figure was also below the annual average of 33,150 permits issued between 1980 and 2025.

The city of Atlanta led the region with 5,622 building permits. The rest of Fulton County ranked second with 4,038.

Fulton County issued 2,255 permits for multifamily housing in 2025, up from 1,322 in 2024. Much of that activity occurred in Sandy Springs, Johns Creek, Union City and College Park.

"ARC's annual population estimates give local leaders a clear, current picture of growth across the region and the data-informed foundation they need to plan for infrastructure, housing and services," said Ann Carpenter, the agency's chief research and innovation officer.

The ARC bases its population estimates on housing permit data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.