Atlanta's new nightlife manager says growth, safety are top priorities at city's "Training Day" event

Atlanta introduced Korey Felder Sr. as its new manager of nightlife and culture Wednesday during a quarterly event focused on safety, city regulations and networking for nightlife professionals.

"It's a legacy position for me," Felder said. "I started in nightlife, I've owned, I've operated, I've bussed tables. So, I'm in a situation now where I get to change the landscape of how things work here, and I want to move us forward."

Felder has worked in the nightlife industry and served on the city's Nightlife Advisory Council for five years. He hopes to help Atlanta's hospitality industry grow.

"I think we can be the best if not one of the best cities in America for it," Felder said. "We have everything that's necessary. We have the culture, we have the people, we have the infrastructure and we're going to show that."

Felder helped host and moderate Wednesday's Training Day event, which brings nightlife professionals together to discuss industry topics and learn from one another.

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Along with discussions about customer service, public safety officials demonstrated how to administer Narcan and control bleeding if someone is injured.

"You know you never can stop learning," Felder said. "You know there are things that I learned today about stop the bleed and Narcan, things that you think you never need it until you do."

Felder said safety is a top priority for Mayor Andre Dickens.

"Safety is number one for the mayor," Felder said. "We want to make sure Atlanta is a place where you can be anybody."

Phillana Williams, director of the Mayor's Office of Film, Entertainment and Nightlife, said the events also give business owners and operators a chance to learn from each other.

"The constituents and the nightlife stakeholders get to speak with one another," Williams said. "One may be new, one may be older and more of a mature business, but they learn from each other."