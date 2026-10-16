Spooky season is here, and Atlanta's Little 5 Points Halloween Parade & Festival returns this weekend.

The neighborhood, known for going big for Halloween, will host the festival Saturday, Oct. 17. The parade begins Sunday at 1 p.m. at Austin and Moreland avenues.

Thousands of visitors are expected at the parade, according to organizer Kelly Stocks.

Among the participating groups is the Stayin Alive Crew, a group of women dressed as zombies.

"I'm lookin forward to the crowd, energy and scaring a lot of people. We dance during the parade and perform Thriller," said Elaine Burgett with the Stayin Alive Crew.

The Atlanta Circus Alliance will also participate, with Angelica Gumeny performing on stilts.

"Nothing hurts when you're having fun. I'll be on stilts for Sunday's parade as long as the potholes allow it," Gumeny said.

Dancers from Jazzy All Over Dance Academy will return for their fifth year.

"We've been in the parade over 4 years. This will be our fifth year in the parade. It's so great to see so many people from the community come together," said Cliffany Friend, the academy's owner.

Organizers encourage visitors to wear Halloween costumes.