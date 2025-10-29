Atlanta's Jamaican community mobilizes to send aid after Hurricane Melissa's devastation

The Jamaican Consulate in Atlanta says it's been overwhelmed with calls and emails from people across Georgia asking how they can help families back home after last week's devastating storm.

This weekend, the community is turning compassion into action.

On Saturday, Irie Mon Café owner Chris Williams will open all of his restaurant locations to serve as collection sites for the consulate's relief drive. From 2 to 4 p.m., the Jamaican Consulate of Atlanta will also host a community town hall at the Peachtree Corners location to coordinate ongoing aid efforts.

"It started here," Williams said, pointing to a photo of his mother at her roadside shop in Jamaica. "She started 50 years ago in Jamaica, and now it's just everybody coming together to help a nation that's in need."

Williams says the storm hit Jamaica's "breadbasket," wiping out crops and worsening food shortages across the island.

"Maybe 60% of Jamaica's produce comes from where we got hit by the storm," he said. "We expect to see a lot of inflation in prices and just people not having anything to eat."

Honorary Consul Elaine Bryan says the biggest need right now is generators—along with food, water, and other essential supplies.

"Generators are usually very well received because they allow people to have light in their homes, to cook, and to stay safe at night," Bryan said.

State Representative Segun Adeyina is encouraging residents to give whatever they can.

"Everything from water to food items to clothes—anything people want to donate is important," Adeyina said.

Williams hopes Atlantans will fill his restaurants with donations and love.

"We're just happy to help in any way we can," he said. "We're imploring Atlanta and the wider community: just help Jamaica."

If you'd like to get involved, stop by Irie Mon Café in Peachtree Corners anytime Saturday to drop off donations, or email the Jamaican Consulate of Atlanta at info@jamaicanconsulateatlanta.org

Drop off locations

Jamaica Care Packet Relief Effort

Delta Airlines Atlanta

c/o Ms. Eunice Rashford

Delta Airline Employees

1777 Harvard Avenue

College Park, GA 30337

Caribbean International Shipping Services

c/o Ms. Sharon Barnwell

3048 Miller Road,

Stonecrest, GA 30038

Irie Mon Café

5975 Peachtree Pkwy #2

Norcross, GA 30092

Word of Life International Church of God

c/o Pastor Kenneth Hanson Jr.

4881 Lawrenceville Hwy,

Tucker, GA 30084

Caribbean Life TV

414 North Hairston Road, Suite 300

Stone Mountain, GA 30083

N and S Caribbean Market

685 GA-3, Hampton, GA 30228