Atlanta's first open container district launches in South Downtown ahead of World Cup

Atlanta's first open container district in South Downtown goes into effect Wednesday, marking a major shift in how the city approaches its downtown entertainment zones.

The district was launched as part of preparations for the FIFA World Cup. It is largely situated between the Garnett and Five Points MARTA stations.

Community members say the move could be a step in the right direction toward making downtown more attractive. However, some believe more work still needs to be done.

South Downtown launches Atlanta's first open container district, transforming the city's approach to downtown entertainment. CBS News Atlanta

Jay Bailey, owner of Speakeasy Lounge — a business that sits on the edge of the district and has operated for 14 years — said he sees promise in the idea.

"It's a great idea. I think it's a fantastic opportunity," Bailey said. "I would welcome people to come to the area and be able to get a drink and go from bar to bar and lounge to lounge and have a good time."

City leaders say the goal is to make the area more vibrant and walkable. Still, Bailey noted that many long-established downtown businesses — including his own — were excluded from the district.

He said he wishes the city had engaged those businesses during the planning process.

"It seems like they're doing a great job with the new businesses coming to the area, but you've got some businesses that have been here for quite a long time, and we believe we have some insight," he said.

Bailey pointed to several downtown establishments that he believes should be included if the district expands.

"Like us at Speakeasy Lounge, like Red Room, like Hollywood — more businesses that sell alcohol," he said. "We would hope they would be included because it seems that would make the program work better."

CBS Atlanta has reached out to Councilmember Jason Dozier, who sponsored the ordinance creating the district, to ask whether the city plans to expand the zone if it proves successful.

The city has not responded at this time.