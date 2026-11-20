A cafe off Cheshire Bridge Road offers unique dishes influenced by South African and Jewish cuisine.

Daily Chew's owner Julia Kesler Imerman leaned into her family history when creating the restaurant's menu.

"Very much an influence for me is my grandmother. She's still living in Cape Town. She was a food editor and food stylist. She has seven cookbooks," Imerman said.

Imerman says the menu takes a heaping helping from her Jewish heritage and her grandmother's South African recipes.

"How does that come to the menu? You've got kind of classic Jewish food like latkes but with a fresh local take," Imerman said. "Ever since I started the business, I was like, Jewish and South African with Georgia-grown ingredients. Those three things are coming together on the plate."

Customer Bentley Heyman lives near the restaurant.

"I have a Bubby who used to cook brisket sandwiches, and she passed, so coming here kind of gives me a connection to her at times. I like thinking of her when I eat here," said Heyman.

Heyman says he came for convenience and keeps coming back for the food he's fallen in love with.

"The food is delicious first and foremost. It's unique. It reminds me kind of of home but elevated home," he said.

Which is the atmosphere Imerman has worked to foster.

"Community is just at the core of what we do, whether it's our guests or whether it's the people we're sourcing from, or our team. It's all coming together on the plate," she said.

A community kitchen in Georgia with flavors rooted in heritage.