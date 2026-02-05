Atlanta's arts scene just got a major boost — and the city is spreading the love

From ballet to puppetry, film to public art, Atlanta's creative community is getting a serious financial glow-up.

The City of Atlanta has announced its Fiscal Year 2026 Municipal Support for the Arts grant recipients, pouring funding into dozens of arts organizations and individual artists who help make the city one of the cultural capitals of the South. The announcement highlights how the city has more than doubled its investment in arts funding in recent years, reinforcing Atlanta's commitment to creativity, equity, and community impact.

"This is about supporting the people and organizations that make Atlanta feel like Atlanta," said Andre Dickens, noting that the grants will help artists expand programming and bring more culture into neighborhoods across the city.

City officials say arts funding isn't just about creativity — it's about economics, too.

"These investments support Atlanta's cultural vitality and its creative economy," said Adriane Jefferson, executive director of the Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs, emphasizing that artists are essential contributors to the city's growth and quality of life.

All grant recipients were selected through a competitive, panel-review process involving arts professionals, and funding approvals were aligned with the city's broader cultural priorities.

This photo is from Black Boy Art Show held April 27, 2025. JOSHUA SPRUIEL, City of Atlanta Mayor's Office of Communications

Who's getting funded?

The Municipal Support for the Arts (MSA) grants are going to nonprofit arts organizations that offer public programming, education, and cultural experiences citywide. This year's recipients span nearly every discipline imaginable , from theater and dance to music, film, and multidisciplinary arts.

Some of the standout recipients include:

Atlanta Ballet

Dad's Garage

Horizon Theatre Company

Center for Puppetry Arts

National Black Arts Festival

High Museum of Art (via the Woodruff Arts Center)

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Alliance Theatre

True Colors Theatre Company

City leaders say the goal is simple: make sure arts and culture remain accessible no matter where you live in Atlanta.

Individual artists getting city support

Atlanta isn't just investing in institutions, it's backing individual creatives, too.

Through the Contracts for Arts Services (CAS) program, dozens of professional artists will receive funding to bring performances, workshops, public art, and educational programming directly into communities. The artists represent a wide mix of styles, backgrounds, and neighborhoods, reflecting the city's deep creative bench.

The complete list of FY26 CAS Individual Artist Grant recipients can be found at ocaatlanta.com.

What's next?

Grant recipients must finalize contracts and meet city requirements before receiving funds. Once that's done, Atlantans can expect to see more performances, exhibitions, workshops, and public art popping up across the city over the next year.

Bottom line: if you love Atlanta's arts scene, FY26 is about to be a very good year.