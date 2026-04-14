Atlanta woman files lawsuit over raid by deputies, U.S. Marshals for suspect already in jail

An Atlanta woman is seeking justice after she says the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals executed a raid on her home searching for a suspect who was already behind bars. She and her attorneys are holding a press conference on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the federal building in southwest Atlanta.

Cathy George's attorneys allege that back in October of 2023, at around 5 a.m., agents executed a raid of her home. She says when she opened the door, laser equipment was pointed at her ... and officers forced her outside in the cold while she was in a state of undress.

Surveillance footage obtained from George's legal team appears to show agents entering the building from multiple angles. The lawsuit filed by George's attorneys lists several alleged violations of her rights, emphasizing a startling oversight: the fugitive officers were searching for had been in jail for four months at the time of the raid.

The complaint further notes that the U.S. Marshals had even issued a press release regarding that suspect's arrest the day after he was originally captured.

George's attorneys argue the search was planned, noting that officers obtained permission to access locked areas of the building and the parking lot. Despite this preparation, the legal team says authorities failed to verify the address.

George maintains she has no connection to the suspect in question and says he never had access to her condo.

The lawsuit, which was originally filed in 2025, describes the event as a "terrifying experience" that left George traumatized. Her legal team is holding a press conference later this morning to discuss the lawsuit and their call for a jury trial.

CBS News Atlanta requested comments from the attorney representing the sheriff's office and the U.S. Marshals. The inquiries were made after business hours. This story will be updated once a response is received.