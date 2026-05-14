Atlanta welcomes FIFA World Cup Trophy with fan events at The Battery and Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Atlanta feels a little more real Thursday since the sport's most recognizable prize is in the city.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy has arrived in Atlanta as part of the Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola, drawing city leaders, soccer legends and business executives to a special event at Coca-Cola headquarters downtown.

Mayor Andre Dickens, Gov. Brian Kemp, and former Spanish soccer star Carles Puyol joined executives from The Coca-Cola Company to welcome the trophy as Atlanta prepares to host matches during the World Cup next month.

City leaders used the moment to spotlight the work already underway ahead of this year's tournament, which will bring eight World Cup matches and thousands of visitors to Atlanta.

During remarks Thursday, Dickens said the trophy tour represents more than soccer, calling it a symbol of global connection and Atlanta's role as an international city.

"This FIFA Trophy Tour symbolizes connections between cities, cultures and people around the world," Mayor Dickens said during the event.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 14: (L-R) Brian Kemp, Governor of Georgia, Marty Kemp and Andre Dickens, Mayor of Atlanta, onstage during the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola on May 14, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Derek White

Thursday's stop was part of Coca-Cola's global FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour, which is traveling to dozens of cities ahead of the tournament. The tour is scheduled to make 75 stops over more than 150 days leading up to the start of the FIFA World Cup in June.

Where can you see the FIFA World Cup Trophy in Atlanta this week?

Fans in Atlanta will have multiple chances to see the trophy in person this week.

The first public viewing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at The Battery Atlanta before the trophy is moved inside Truist Park during the Braves game.

Additional public events are planned Friday and Saturday at The Home Depot Backyard next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where fans can view the trophy during special World Cup-themed events.