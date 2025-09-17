Atlanta's "Urban Cowboy" battles county over seized horses

Three times a week, 39-year-old Brandon Fulton takes to the streets of Atlanta on his horse.

His Western style has turned heads on the city's busy roads and has led to a legal battle with the county he calls home—a fight that could have national importance.

Fulton, nicknamed Atlanta's "Urban Cowboy," braves Atlanta traffic to show off his signature style.

The "Urban Cowboy" of Atlanta

Fulton isn't some street performer or sideshow attraction. He's the real deal and a skilled rider.

His story begins in Brooklyn, where he aspired to be a DJ and a rapper. He's still at home behind a turntable, but owning horses changed his plan.

Fulton now lives on a ranch—28 acres inside the Atlanta city limits. It's rough terrain, but it's his.

As to how he hits the trails of Atlanta without getting injured, he says it's pretty simple.

"It's my commitment and dedication to the horse," he says. "I just stay in my lane."

One cowboy's battle with Fulton County

In 2017, Fulton County seized several horses from Fulton after he was charged with animal cruelty. Those charges were eventually dropped, but the horses were gone forever—placed at rescues and sold at auction.

To receive justice, Fulton went to court against the county, alleging his rights had been violated. While a lower court ruled against his attempt to continue his lawsuit, a federal court sided with him in July.

"We don't think the Constitution's promise of 'just compensation; is an empty promise. It doesn't taunt the American public like the Greek gods did Tantalus," Judge Robin S. Rosenbaum wrote in the majority decision. "So Fulton can bring an action directly under the Takings Clause. And because he may do so, amendment of his complaint is not futile."

If the case continues, the lawsuit may set a new legal precedent for how higher courts read the much-debated constitutional clause.

While he's waiting for his next court date to fight for the compensation he says he's due, you'll still see Fulton riding on the streets in the not-so-Western, Southern town of Atlanta.