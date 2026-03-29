Atlanta unveils 1st Vietnam War memorial at Piedmont Park honoring 240 fallen service members

A long-awaited tribute to Vietnam War veterans now stands in the heart of one of Atlanta's most iconic public spaces.

On Sunday, city leaders, veterans, and families gathered at Piedmont Park to unveil Atlanta's first Vietnam War memorial, a project more than a decade in the making that honors 240 service members from Atlanta and surrounding Fulton County communities who lost their lives in the war.

City leaders, veterans, and families gathered Sunday at Piedmont Park to unveil Atlanta's first Vietnam War memorial. CBS News Atlanta

A moment decades in the making

The ceremony, held on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, began with a parade through Piedmont Park before transitioning into a ribbon-cutting and official unveiling near the park's 14th Street entrance.

Atlanta City Councilmember Michael Julian Bond, who spearheaded the effort, called the day "outstanding," reflecting on the years of work that led to the memorial's completion.

"This is a decade-long process," Bond told CBS News Atlanta. "There's not another one like this in the country, so we're very, very excited."

The project traces back to 2015, when Bond began working with veterans' groups, including Sons of Atlanta, to push for a permanent tribute. The effort included years of advocacy, coalition-building, and legislative support.

Atlanta City Councilmember Michael Julian Bond, who led the effort, called the day "outstanding" as he reflected on the years of work that made the memorial possible. CBS News Atlanta

Honoring lives lost — and long overlooked

At the center of the memorial is a wall engraved with the names of the 240 fallen service members — many of them sons, brothers, and neighbors from the Atlanta area who never returned home.

Leading up to the wall are commemorative bricks bearing the names of local Vietnam veterans, creating a pathway of remembrance for visitors.

For many in attendance, the moment carried deep emotional weight — especially given how Vietnam veterans were historically received when they returned home.

"This is not a reception that they got at the end of the Vietnam War," Bond said, noting that some veterans who helped push for the memorial are no longer alive to see it completed.

A woman holds the American flag, honoring Vietnam veterans and the sacrifices they made. CBS News Atlanta

Why Piedmont Park?

City leaders say the decision to place the memorial in Piedmont Park was intentional.

As one of Atlanta's most visited and recognizable public spaces — and home to other war memorials — the park offers visibility and accessibility for future generations.

"We wanted it in a place where there's going to be high traffic," Bond said. "A place where people can come, reflect, and show reverence."

The "Sons of Atlanta" monument stands in tribute to the city's Vietnam War fallen. CBS News Atlanta

A living memorial for Atlanta

Beyond honoring the fallen, organizers say the site is meant to be a "living memorial" — a place for education, reflection, and continued recognition of veterans' sacrifices.

The unveiling also brought together a wide range of leaders and community members, including representatives from the mayor's office, state lawmakers, and congressional offices.

For families and veterans in attendance, the memorial represents something long overdue: public acknowledgment, dignity, and a permanent place in the city's story.