Atlanta United plans citywide Soccer Celebration with World Cup watch parties, museum exhibits and free match tickets

Atlanta United has announced plans for its Soccer Celebration, a wide-ranging series of activations, art exhibits, live viewings and community events designed to spread the excitement of FIFA World Cup 2026 throughout the city during and after the tournament.

Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, temporarily renamed Atlanta Stadium for the World Cup, is set to host eight international matches from June 15 through July 15. Atlanta United's training ground will also serve as the base camp for the Uzbekistan National Team this summer.

"Soccer Celebration is about elevating the energy of the global game in our city and making sure every fan, family and visitor feels connected to it," said Mike Ridley, Atlanta United's vice president of marketing. "From the airport to neighborhoods across Atlanta, we're excited to be part of experiences that reflect who we are as a club in our community."

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 04: A video banner for Atlanta United is seen during the MLS match between Columbus Crew and Atlanta United FC on April 4th, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here is a breakdown of everything Atlanta United has planned:

At Hartsfield-Jackson Airport

From May through August, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will feature seven Atlanta United branded touchpoints throughout its international and domestic terminals, including a mini replica of the club's home stadium, a Kit History Gallery, interactive team photos and an Atlanta United Bar and Grill in collaboration with Michelob ULTRA opening in June. Twenty-two club photos taken by team photographer Matthew Dingle will also be on display from June 2, 2026, through November 2027.

Live World Cup viewings

From June 12 through July 19, Atlanta United will host activations with its Pub Partners at locations across the metro area, including The Battery, Buckhead, Little Five Points, Midtown, South Downtown and The West End. The club will provide kits, flags and other prizes at each location.

Atlanta United will occupy a premium spot in Decatur Square for the entire 34-day Decatur WatchFest '26, offering a lounge space and child-friendly activity area for families alongside World Cup action and live musical performances.

Art exhibits

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights will host The People's Game: Soccer and Human Rights, a partnership exhibit with Atlanta United opening in June and running through June 2027. Atlanta United Season Ticket Members receive a 20% discount on admission.

Footwork, an exhibition at Emory University's Robert W. Woodruff Library, explores soccer's influence on Atlanta through sport, sneakers and style. The exhibit runs through July 2026.

The Goizueta Children's Experience at the Atlanta History Center will feature Atlanta Sports, an immersive installation where children can dress up as players and complete interactive challenges. Season Ticket Members receive 25% off admission.

First Match On Us

Atlanta United, Papa Johns and Ticketmaster are teaming up to offer new fans a complimentary ticket to an Atlanta United home match through the First Match On Us program, designed to bring new soccer fans into the fold during and after the World Cup.

Atlanta United returns to MLS action Friday, July 17, at Nashville, kicking off at 8 p.m.