Uzbekistan national team to train in metro Atlanta during 2026 FIFA World Cup

As excitement builds ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, metro Atlanta is preparing to welcome one of the tournament's newest teams to the global stage.

Uzbekistan national football team will use the Atlanta United Training Center (also known as the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground) as its official base camp during the tournament, according to an announcement from Atlanta United FC.

The team, managed by former World Cup champion and Ballon d'Or winner Fabio Cannavaro, is set to arrive in Atlanta on June 10 ahead of its first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance.

Atlanta United officials say the team will utilize the facility's recent $25 million expansion, which opened in September 2025. Club leaders say the setup is expected to cause minimal disruption to Atlanta United's operations during the Major League Soccer season.

"Our goal has always been to build a world-class training ground that can support the highest levels of the game," Atlanta United Senior Vice President of Strategy Dimitrios Efstathiou said in a statement. "Welcoming Uzbekistan for the FIFA World Cup is a strong validation of that vision."

Originally opened in 2017, the 33-acre training complex in Marietta includes six full-length fields, multiple gyms and locker rooms, digital production studios and more than 100 workspaces. Total investment in the campus now exceeds $90 million.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 begins June 11 and runs through July 19. Atlanta is scheduled to host eight matches, including a semifinal on July 15.

Uzbekistan is slated to play three group-stage matches, including a June 27 matchup in Atlanta against DR Congo.