Atlanta soul food icon The Busy Bee expanding to Centennial Yards near Mercedes-Benz Stadium

For generations of Atlantans, The Busy Bee has been more than a restaurant. It's been a gathering place, a cultural landmark, and a living archive of the city's Westside history.

Now, the storied soul food institution is expanding, signing a lease for a new 2,985-square-foot location at The Mitchell, a residential tower within the massive Centennial Yards redevelopment just steps from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Founded in 1947, The Busy Bee has earned national acclaim for its from-scratch Southern cooking, particularly its award-winning fried chicken. The restaurant has received the James Beard Foundation's America's Classics Award and multiple MICHELIN Bib Gourmand honors, while remaining deeply rooted in Atlanta's Vine City community along the Martin Luther King Jr. corridor.

"As we continue to build Centennial Yards into Atlanta's next great neighborhood, we're extremely proud to welcome The Busy Bee," said Brian McGowan, president of Centennial Yards Company. "It represents the very best of Atlanta's history and hospitality."

The new location will introduce a quick-service format designed for high-traffic event days, destination dining, and casual meetups. Guests can expect the signature chicken, classic Southern sides, and desserts that have defined The Busy Bee for decades, with both indoor and outdoor seating overlooking the stadium district.

For the first time in its nearly 80-year history, The Busy Bee will also debut a bar program, offering beer, wine, and cocktails — a notable evolution for the legacy restaurant.

"The Busy Bee has always been about love, tradition, and doing things the right way," said Tracy Gates, who has carried forward her family's legacy since joining her father at the restaurant in 1987. "Centennial Yards lets us honor our Downtown Atlanta roots while welcoming new guests to the neighborhood."

The Mitchell, Centennial Yards' first ground-up residential building, includes 304 homes and 16,000 square feet of retail space. It joins other residential offerings in the district, including The Lofts at Centennial Yards South.

The Busy Bee's expansion comes as Centennial Yards transforms the 50-acre site where Atlanta was founded into one of the largest city-center redevelopments in the country. Plans call for millions of square feet of new development, including hotels, residences, offices, retail, and entertainment venues.

Existing and upcoming tenants include Hotel Phoenix, Khao Thai Isan, Shake Shack's first downtown Atlanta location, Cosm's immersive sports venue, and a 5,300-seat Live Nation concert venue expected to open in 2027.

Developers say legacy institutions like The Busy Bee are central to ensuring the project reflects Atlanta's cultural soul.

"The Busy Bee represents the type of authentic cultural pillar that ensures Centennial Yards reflects the soul of Atlanta while creating a destination with global appeal," said Shaul Kuba, co-founder and principal of CIM Group, the master developer behind Centennial Yards.

As Atlanta continues to grow and reshape its downtown core, The Busy Bee's move signals something deeper than expansion — a reminder that the city's future is still being built on the traditions that made it what it is today.