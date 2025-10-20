Atlanta seniors fear losing housing vouchers amid ongoing shutdown: "We're barely making it"

As the federal government shutdown drags on, the political stalemate in Washington is hitting home for some of Atlanta's most vulnerable residents, especially seniors living on fixed incomes who rely on public housing and food assistance to get by.

Cassandra Greene, a local radio host and community leader, says the shutdown is having a crippling impact on her daily life. Now in her 60s, Greene lives in a senior housing complex on less than $20,000 a year and relies on Atlanta's subsidized housing voucher program.

"That put shockwaves through me," Greene said after the city alerted residents about potential impacts from the shutdown. "I was like, wait a minute ... I'm barely making it right now. The people in this building are barely making it. We're having to be concerned about food, about electricity."

Atlanta Housing says it will continue issuing vouchers in the short term, but prolonged federal funding delays could disrupt programs like SNAP benefits, leaving many low-income families and seniors at risk of going without food or rent support.

Cassandra Greene is the host of "Conversations with Cassandra," an online radio show via Power Blendz 99.8.

Greene says those fears extend beyond finances to her health.

"Instead of just being concerned about waking up in the morning, being able to stand up, we're concerned about how we're going to eat," she said.

She also worries about her two adult children, who are part of the "sandwich generation," juggling care for their aging parents while raising their own children.

Despite the uncertainty, Greene says her senior community has been stepping up, sharing food and supplies to get through the crisis. But she feels frustrated that lawmakers in Congress don't understand the reality people like her face every day.