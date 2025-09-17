Atlanta restaurant makes New York Times' 50 best list

One Atlanta restaurant's unique culinary flair has made the New York Times' list of the 50 best restaurants in the United States.

Located on Brady Avenue, Chef Karl Gorline's Avize is the only Georgia restaurant with a spot on the newspaper's list.

This year, 14 New York Times reporters and editors ate hundreds of meals in 33 states, narrowing the list down to their favorites.

"Gorline, a Mississippi native, mixes his dedication to tweezer-food precision with his Bavarian heritage to create a refined, unexpected menu of what might best be called Southern Alpine," Kim Severson wrote before praising the restaurant's frog leg twist on the city's classic lemon pepper seasoning.

One highlight of the menu for Severson was a Bolognese "made from fermented carrot with a touch of horseradish and mint."

Atlanta's Avize was named one of the best restaurants in the country by the New York Times and Bon Appetit. CBS News Atlanta

The paper's accolades aren't the only major honor Avize has received this month. Bon Appetit recently named it one of the 20 best new restaurants of 2025.

"The Alps are right here, encased in a restaurant that couldn't be more Atlanta," Bon Appetit's Pervaiz Shallwani wrote.

Avize is open from 5 to 10 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays. You can see the full menu here.