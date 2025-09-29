Atlanta Public Schools graduation rate tops 90% for first time, state data shows

Atlanta Public Schools (APS) Class of 2025 achieved a 90.5 percent on-time graduation rate, according to the Georgia Department of Education. This marks the first time the district's graduation rate has surpassed 90 percent, topping last year's 88.6 percent and exceeding the state average of 87.2 percent for the third consecutive year.

APS Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson celebrated the milestone in a statement released Monday.

"We are proud of this achievement and what it means for the students of Atlanta's public schools. Now the work continues to ensure that every APS graduate not only completes high school, but finishes ready to enroll, enlist, be employed, or pursue entrepreneurship," he said.

More Atlanta students graduating on time

A total of 3,095 students graduated on time in 2025, an increase of 222 over the previous year's 2,873 graduates. The 2025 cohort included 3,421 students, slightly larger than 2024's 3,250-student cohort. Since the state adopted the cohort graduation rate in 2012, this is the highest graduation percentage the district has recorded.

Top Atlanta Public Schools per graduation rates

Of the 16 APS schools with graduating classes, 11 improved their graduation rates compared with 2024. The Coretta Scott King Young Women's Leadership Academy maintained a 100 percent graduation rate for the seventh straight year. Frederick Douglass High School led traditional schools with a 7.33 percentage-point gain, followed by Booker T. Washington (+5.70), Midtown (+2.56), and BEST Academy (+3.32). Charter and partner schools also saw improvements, including KIPP Collegiate (+2.36) and Carver STEAM (+12.41).

Eleven schools achieved graduation rates above 90 percent: Coretta Scott King YWLA (100%), Charles Drew Secondary (98.2%), BEST (97.4%), Atlanta Classical Academy (97.2%), KIPP Collegiate (96.6%), Midtown (95.3%), North Atlanta (93.7%), George Washington Carver Early College (93.7%), Jackson High School (91.1%), George Washington Carver STEAM Academy (91%), and Therrell (90.5%).

Black, White students reach historic highs

Graduation rates for student subgroups also hit record levels in 2025:

Black students: 89.1%, an all-time high

White students: 97.3%, higher than 2024

Students with disabilities: 83.1%, up 3.82 points from 2024

English learners: 82.6%, up 0.15 points

Economically disadvantaged students: 88.9%, up 2.1 points

The gap between Black and White student graduation rates narrowed to just over 8 percentage points, down from nearly 11 points in 2024.

Atlanta Board of Education Chair Erika Y. Mitchell highlighted the significance of the achievement: "The Class of 2025 continues to raise the bar for Atlanta Public Schools, achieving a record graduation rate of 90.48 percent. Surpassing 90 percent and outpacing the state rate for the third consecutive year reflects the hard work of our students, educators, families, and community."

APS officials say this milestone underscores the district's commitment to academic excellence and equity.