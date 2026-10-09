Atlanta Pride returns this weekend with parade, performances and weather concerns

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected in Midtown this weekend for the 2026 Atlanta Pride Festival and Parade.

The free festival runs Saturday, Oct. 10, and Sunday, Oct. 11, at Piedmont Park. This year's theme is "Louder & Prouder."

For Atlanta drag performer Dotte Com, Pride is about more than the crowds, costumes and celebration.

Dotte Com said growing up in a Christian household shaped how she initially viewed her identity.

"For me, pride, it is a sense of, it's kind of literal, just like being who you are with no shame," Dotte Com said.

Dotte Com plans to perform at events across Atlanta this weekend and participate in Sunday's parade.

Atlanta drag performer Dotte Com plans to perform across the city and join Sunday's Atlanta Pride Parade, despite possible rain. CBS News Atlanta

Saturday's festivities include three community marches, beginning with the Trans March at 1:15 p.m. The Bi+Pan March follows at 3 p.m., with the Dyke March at 4:30 p.m.

The Atlanta Pride Parade steps off Sunday at noon near the Civic Center MARTA station. The route travels north along Peachtree Street before turning onto 10th Street and ending near Piedmont Park. Organizers encourage visitors to use MARTA because of expected road closures and traffic.

Weather could also affect the weekend. Organizers are encouraging attendees to prepare for possible rain and monitor official updates.

Dotte Com said she isn't letting the possibility of rain spoil the celebration.

"Where do you think rainbows come from after the rain?" Dotte Com said.

Atlanta Pride traces its history to 1970. This year's parade also falls on National Coming Out Day, observed annually on Oct. 11.

Organizers have also launched a new Atlanta Pride app this year to help attendees find events, performances and other festival information. For more about Atlanta Pride events, click here.