Atlanta police seek public's help after shooting on Campbellton Road strikes school bus

The Atlanta Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit is asking for the public's assistance in identifying three suspects involved in a shooting that occurred on March 25, 2026, at 2640 Campbellton Road SW.

According to authorities, officers responded to a call of a person shot around 3:10 p.m. and found a 20-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was reported to be alert, conscious, and breathing.

Atlanta police are searching for three suspects after a Campbellton Road shooting injured one man and sent a stray bullet through a school bus window, causing minor injuries to two children. Atlanta Police Department

During the incident, a stray bullet struck an Atlanta Public Schools bus, shattering one of its windows. The bus driver and two school children were on board at the time. The children sustained minor scratches from the shattered glass, but the driver was unharmed.

Initial investigations revealed that the three male suspects were last seen walking with the victim moments before the shooting. Photos of the suspects have been released in hopes that the public can help identify them.

Authorities urge anyone with information to submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 404-577-8477, visiting www.stopcrimeatl.org, using the P3 Tips app, or texting CSGA to 738477.

Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing.