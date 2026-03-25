APS bus struck by stray bullet in southwest Atlanta; 2 children injured, police say

A shooting in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon left a young man injured and sent glass flying inside an Atlanta Public Schools bus carrying children.

Atlanta Police say officers responded around 3:10 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 2600 block of Campbellton Road SW.

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was alert, conscious, and breathing when he was transported to the hospital.

As investigators began piecing together what happened, they discovered the violence had extended beyond the initial shooting scene.

Police say an Atlanta Public Schools bus was struck by a stray bullet during the incident, shattering one of its windows.

At the time, only the driver and two students were on board.

The children suffered minor scratches from the broken glass, according to police. The bus driver was not injured.

No further details have been released about the condition of the shooting victim or what led to the gunfire.

Atlanta Police say investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.