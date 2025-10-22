Atlanta police officer identified after fiery crash into home

The Atlanta police officer involved in a fiery crash Monday night has been identified by the Georgia Department of Public Safety as Malik Sarif.

According to the department, Officer Sarif remains hospitalized as he recovers from injuries sustained in the collision.

Authorities say Sarif lost control of his police cruiser around 9:20 p.m. Monday while responding to assist a fellow officer. It remains unclear what caused him to veer off the road and crash into a single-family home at 560 James P. Brawley Drive NW. Both the cruiser and the home caught fire after the crash.

Atlanta Police Officer Malik Sarif. Photo courtest of Atlanta Police Department/Facebook

During a news conference at the scene, Atlanta Fire Captain Andrew Anderson said nearby residents helped rescue Sarif and attempted to contain the blaze. No other injuries were reported.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Sarif graduated from the Atlanta Police Academy in May.

The Georgia State Patrol's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash to determine what happened.