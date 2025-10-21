Atlanta police officer critically injured after patrol car crashes into home, sparks fire

An Atlanta police officer is fighting for their life after losing control of a patrol car and crashing into a home Monday night, setting both the vehicle and the house on fire.

According to Deputy Chief Charles Hampton, the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. when the officer was responding to assist a fellow officer. Emergency lights and sirens were activated at the time. The patrol car ran off the road and collided with a single-family home at 560 James P. Brawley Drive NW.

Upon arrival, firefighters from Atlanta Fire Rescue were able to put out both the car and house fires within about five to eight minutes while providing medical care to the injured officer, who was taken to Grady Hospital. Officials say the officer's injuries are serious, and they are currently listed in critical condition.

The person living in the house escaped unharmed. During a press conference at the scene of the collision, Captain Andrew Anderson, a fire department spokesperson, said nearby residents also assisted the officer and helped to contain the fire.

Another officer involved in a separate earlier incident is unharmed. The Georgia State Patrol's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash to determine exactly what happened.

Captain Anderson said the fire was limited and quickly controlled, and the department is now working with the homeowner to ensure the property is safe.

Deputy Chief Hampton praised the quick response of both firefighters and citizens. "Any citizen coming to help public safety personnel is greatly appreciated," he said.

No other injuries were reported.