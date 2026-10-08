Atlanta police add electric bikes to Beltline patrols to reach emergency calls faster

Atlanta police are adding electric bikes to Beltline patrols to give officers a way to cover more ground and reach emergency calls faster.

The department unveiled the bikes Wednesday at Bearings Bike Works. Officers plan to begin using them this weekend, police officials said.

The bikes provide motor assistance during shifts that can last 10 to 12 hours, said Lt. Silva, commander of the department's Path Force unit.

"These bikes will greatly assist our officers in their response time to the calls," Silva said.

Police said the bikes can travel up to 80 miles on a single charge. Officer Walker, who helped select the bikes, said they can reach 28 mph in extreme emergencies.

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Young adults in Bearings' job training program assembled the bikes under the supervision of professional mechanics, said Becky O'Meara, the organization's co-founder and director of development. The effort involved partnerships with Pedego Atlanta and Clutch Bike Shop.

"Bikes are more than just a mode of transportation," O'Meara said. "They are a powerful tool for learning, growth and connection."

The project grew out of the Atlanta Police Leadership Institute. Walker said he tested several brands before choosing Aventon bikes.

Police officials said they are also working with partners to establish charging locations along the trails. Additional flashing lights will help make officers more visible after dark.

Silva said the unit's goal is to patrol the entire 22-mile Beltline loop daily as the trail network and police unit continue to grow.