Atlanta pastor gives away free gas as prices spike amid Iran conflict and fuel tax hike

As gas prices climb across metro Atlanta—fueled by the return of Georgia's state fuel tax and renewed instability in the Middle East—one local pastor is taking action to help his neighbors fill their tanks.

Pastor Jeremy Tuck of Connection Point Church organized a free gas giveaway Sunday in Forest Park, handing out $20 gas cards to the first 250 drivers at a local RaceTrac station.

The event comes amid growing frustration for many Georgia drivers, who have seen prices at the pump jump in recent weeks. The state reimposed its fuel tax earlier this month, adding to costs already pushed higher by rising oil prices due to global uncertainty and the latest conflict with Iran. Many had hoped gas prices would stabilize after President Trump's widely-reported, contentious peace deal with Iran, but the recent escalation has instead driven prices up again and put household budgets under pressure.

"We just want to show people that we see them, and that we're a village," said Pastor Tuck. "In an economy where people are losing jobs and struggling to make ends meet, we thought, why not give away gas? Give them something that helps them get to work, helps a struggling parent get through the week."

Tuck said the church raised nearly $10,000 for the effort and was inspired by the need to "help offset some of the changes that are happening in the Senate and in Congress."

The response was immediate and overwhelming, with lines of cars wrapping around the block as word of the giveaway spread. Recipients said the event was a blessing at a time when communities are feeling the squeeze.

"There are still people who have a giving heart," said Joseph Hector, one of the drivers. "We want to see the word put into action, and today we saw that." Pastor Tuck and his team say they hope their act of giving inspires others to support neighbors and keep hope alive during challenging times.