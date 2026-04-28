Atlanta opens "Welcome to ATL Experience" vendor applications ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

As Atlanta prepares to host the global spotlight during the FIFA World Cup 2026, city leaders and business advocates are rolling out a major initiative designed to ensure local entrepreneurs don't just watch the economic boom—they participate in it.

The "Welcome to ATL Experience," a citywide activation led by Showcase Atlanta and presented by DoorDash, officially opened vendor applications this week. The program will run from June 14 through July 15, aligning with Atlanta's eight World Cup matches and offering 16 days of high-traffic selling opportunities.

At its core, organizers say the initiative is about equity in access—making sure small businesses, creatives and neighborhood brands are visible when the world arrives.

"The Welcome to ATL Experience is where that preparation meets the world stage," said Lamar Stewart, interim executive director of Showcase Atlanta, noting months of training and readiness efforts leading up to this moment.

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 14: A close up view of the FIFA World Cup 26 logo on the FIFA World Cup 2026 countdown clock on November 14, 2025, outside the Georgia World Congress Center, in Atlanta, GA. Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Prime locations, turnkey opportunities

The activation will span three major downtown hubs:

Centennial Yards near Steele Bridge

The CTR, formerly known as the CNN Center

South Downtown

Organizers selected the sites for their proximity to match-day crowds and high visibility.

Vendors can choose between two setup options:

Culture Stand: A 10x10 space with full setup, power, and promotion included

A 10x10 space with full setup, power, and promotion included Experience House: A larger 10x20 footprint with premium branding, exclusivity and influencer features

Unlike traditional event setups, the program is designed to reduce barriers to entry. Vendors will pay 30% of gross sales—below the typical 40% industry rate—and receive weekly support sessions focused on operations, capital planning and scaling.

A broader economic play

The initiative is part of a larger push by Showcase Atlanta, a nonprofit backed by city partners and corporate sponsors including Delta Air Lines, UPS and Flock Safety, to ensure major global events benefit local communities.

"Local businesses deserve a real shot at the World Cup economy, not just a view of it," said Candace V. Mitchell, executive director of CVM Worldwide, the firm producing the experience.

Beyond vending, some participating businesses will be featured in a digital and print keepsake highlighting Atlanta's entrepreneurial culture—an effort to position the city not just as a host, but as a cultural destination.

What's next

Applications are open now, with additional neighborhood activations expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Organizers say the broader goal is to extend opportunities beyond downtown and into communities across the city.

For Atlanta, the stakes are high. With millions of visitors expected, the World Cup represents one of the largest economic moments in the city's recent history.

And this time, leaders say, they want local businesses at the center of it—not on the sidelines.