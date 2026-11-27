This Thanksgiving, dozens of volunteers made sure Atlantans living with chronic illnesses had access to nutritious meals.

Thanksgiving is Open Hand Atlanta's busiest day of the year. CBS News Atlanta tagged along on a delivery that shows how those meals can mean so much more than food.

For volunteer Happy Sobell, delivering meals has been part of her weekly routine for more than a decade, but this week she made a special Thanksgiving delivery.

"I normally deliver on Friday with a good friend, and we've been doing this for over 10 years, and we love it," Sobell said. "We get together for lunch afterwards. We always go to a new place, and it's just a fun way to give back to the community."

One of Sobell's stops was Lillie Preston's home, where she's been delivering meals since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Preston said seeing a familiar face on Thanksgiving was a surprise.

"I'm very pleased to see her on Thanksgiving. I'm surprised to see her because it's a holiday, but I'm very happy to see Happy," said Preston.

Happy Sobell has been delivering meals to Lillie Preston since before the pandemic. CBS News Atlanta

This was just one of the many deliveries made on Open Hand Atlanta's busiest day of the year.

The nonprofit needed more than four times its usual number of drivers to get meals to people on Thanksgiving.

"Typically, on a weekday we are delivering about 12 routes, so we need about 12 volunteers just to do our meal delivery," said Ed Goldhahn, Open Hand's director of volunteer services. "Today we needed 50 because of the number of people that we were serving, and we not only were able to get those 50 drivers, we also had a wait list that people were signed up for."

For some volunteers, spending the holiday serving others has become a tradition of its own.

"They see Open Hand as a place that they can come and spend the day with their family while helping out people in need," said Goldhahn.

For Preston, today's delivery brought her more than just a week's worth of meals.

"Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, and it was really nice for you all to come out in the weather and deliver my meals," said Preston.

Open Hand Atlanta relies on volunteers year-round to prepare, pack, and deliver meals to people living with chronic illnesses and other health challenges.