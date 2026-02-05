Atlanta nonprofit Scraplanta combines creativity and community through affordable crafting

Craft supplies can be expensive, but a nonprofit in Atlanta is working to make creativity affordable and communal.

Scraplanta, a nonprofit craft outlet and creative space, offers low-cost supplies and hands-on workshops designed to keep usable materials out of landfills while bringing people together.

On a recent weekend, the group's sewing workshop saw high demand.

"It's sold out," said Scraplanta staffer Symone Gaskin, as participants unpacked sewing machines and fabric scraps in the back of a Southwest Atlanta coffee shop and co-op.

Some attendees drove long distances to be there. Aida Alarcon came from Gainesville, about an hour and a half away, hoping to reconnect with a skill she watched her mother use growing up.

"She used to make our Halloween costumes and repair our clothes," Alarcon said. "I think that's a really cool skill to have."

Across the room, Kea Howard had a different goal: cosplay.

"I want to be able to see a character I want to embody and do it with my own hands," Howard said.

For Amelia Richmond, her grandma lit the spark.

"I'm trying to take up what she's learned as a little girl and try to do the same thing for myself."

Using donated sewing machines — some playfully nicknamed by volunteers — Scraplanta teaches people how to mend and reuse clothing rather than throw it away. But the nonprofit's mission stretches well beyond fabric.

"Since May 2022, we've collected more than 215,000 pounds of art, classroom, and party supplies," said Executive Director Janelle Dawkins.

Everything would otherwise end up in a landfill. Instead, those materials now fill Scraplanta's stores, where shoppers can fill a sandwich bag of supplies for $1 or a grocery bag for $10.

The goal, organizers say, is accessibility.

"Art is expensive," Gaskin said. "Our mission is to make it as accessible as possible, and cost is a big part of that."

Scraplanta is helping turn discarded materials into something meaningful. CBS News Atlanta

Scraplanta hosts workshops year-round, including jewelry making, junk journaling, and even craft speed dating — a way to connect creativity and community.

"Part of the cool thing is that we'll have community members suggest workshops that they personally want to host," said Gaskin. "It's just a very cool way for community to be formed."

"You can go on YouTube, but it's not the same," Howard said. For participants, the appeal is both financial and emotional.

"I'm sitting at a table with lots of lovely ladies. I already got this really cool bracelet from one of them. So I think this is a cool opportunity to meet like-minded people," said Emma Giloth.

"When everything feels expensive, making something from scraps feels freeing," one attendee said.

By the end of the workshop, new skills — and new friendships — had taken shape.

"I made a pouch for my sewing tools," one participant said, smiling.

One stitch at a time, Scraplanta is helping turn discarded materials into something meaningful — and making the old feel new again.

"This really, truly inspires me that you can do it for the cheapest cost and still have fun with it," said Richmond.

Scraplanta hosts workshops throughout the year, and you can find more information here on Scraplanta's events and store.