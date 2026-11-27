For Traceye Pelligrini-Hines, losing her hair was about much more than a physical change. It affected her confidence, relationships, and the way she saw herself.

After waking up in 2023 to find much of her hair on her pillow, Pelligrini-Hines began searching for answers. Her primary care doctor ordered blood work and referred her to an oncologist after raising concerns about cancer. She did not have cancer, but she said she received little guidance about the cause of her hair loss or what to do next.

"I never went to another doctor about it, and my self-esteem just went to the floor," Pelligrini-Hines said. "I was in depression. I tried to commit suicide because I just lost sense of self."

For years, she kept her hair loss private. Even her children had not seen her without a wig. She said her hair had been closely tied to her sense of self, and losing it left her struggling to recognize herself.

"I didn't know who I was. I lost my identity," she said.

Traceye Pelligrini-Hines credits Alopecian Beauty Co. with helping her keep going after she started losing her hair. Traceye Pelligrini-Hines

Pelligrini-Hines eventually connected with Moneé Sanders, founder of Atlanta-based Alopecian Beauty Co., a nonprofit that works with people and families affected by alopecia, lupus, cancer, and related health challenges.

"Whether you're going through chemo, lupus, you're going to lose your hair during this process," said Sanders. "And of course, alopecia, which is an autoimmune hair loss disease. So, they're tied all together because you lose the hair in all of the processes."

Through the organization, Pelligrini-Hines said she learned more about alopecia, the importance of specialized medical care, and the questions to ask when seeking a diagnosis. She also found support that helped her begin to rebuild her confidence.

"I have learned that who I am is a queen and my hair does not identify who I am," she said. "Whether I'm bald or with hair, I am beautiful, I am present, and I am worthy."

She said her involvement with the organization changed her life. Today, she serves on its board and helps educate others about alopecia and the mental health challenges that can accompany hair loss.

"Being with her saved my life," Pelligrini-Hines said of Sanders and the support she found through the organization.

Sanders said she founded Alopecian Beauty Co. after seeing people dealing with alopecia hide their hair loss and struggle to find resources and support.

A cosmetologist who began styling hair as a young girl, Sanders also developed a passion for making custom wigs. What began with donated wigs eventually grew into a broader effort focused on education, community programs, and connecting people with resources.

"I was seeing a lot of people were discovering that they had, you know, alopecia, and they were hiding the alopecia," Sanders said. "And I noticed there wasn't an organization based in Atlanta that was actually solving an issue in this space or even supporting with different programs."

Sanders said the organization now operates more than 25 programs across multiple states and countries. Many are free and open to the public, with some offered through library systems. The programs vary, but can include education, hair care and wellness resources, patient advocacy and opportunities for young people to explore careers in health and life sciences.

"We actually have so many resources that I think a lot of our community just don't know about," Sanders said. "A lot of our programs are completely free, open to the public."

The organization also works to connect people with medical professionals, including dermatologists and other specialists. Sanders said education is a key part of helping patients advocate for themselves and seek answers when they are dealing with hair loss or other health concerns.

"Education is a very important factor," she said. "I feel like education can save lives."

Sanders said one of her long-term goals is to establish a specialized medical center in Atlanta where patients and families can access health education, programming and professionals with expertise in the conditions the organization serves. She said the organization is working to raise $1 million toward that effort.

The nonprofit will bring together community members, health and life sciences professionals and public officials for its ninth annual Valor and Voices Health Equity Symposium on Nov. 30.

The event is scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. at Georgia State University. Organizers say the symposium will include an impact awards ceremony and opportunities for attendees to connect with medical and life sciences professionals. Ticket and location details are available through the event registration page.

For Pelligrini-Hines, sharing her story is now part of helping others feel less alone.

"I would say to them that you women are queens and you are kings," she said. "You do not hide behind your illness. You are wonderful."

Her message is simple: learning to accept yourself — with or without hair — is part of reclaiming your sense of self.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.