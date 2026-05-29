Atlanta nonprofit cafe serves up hope and opportunity for justice-involved youth and young adults

Cafe Momentum Atlanta is a nonprofit serving up good food while changing the lives of youth and young adults who have had direct contact with the juvenile justice system.

The nonprofit opened its doors in May of 2025. Since then, they've had 46 participants, also called interns, come through the program. Twelve more recently started.

"One thing I like about the job is making people feel welcome," said Kingston, a participant of Cafe Momentum.

Kingston has been a part of the program for five months.

The nonprofit is helping participants by providing them with life skills, education, and job opportunities.

Kingston said Cafe Momentum has helped him open up.

"I have learned hospitality skills, I have learned to get better in my communication, because at first, when I started, I ain't gonna lie, I was shy," Kingston said.

Kingston has been a part of the Cafe Momentum Atlanta program for five months. CBS News Atlanta

Cafe Momentum is a one-year program. During their time in the program, interns are trained in different positions inside the cafe.

When they're not working, they're on the other side of the building, catching up on schoolwork, playing pool, or receiving mental health services.

"On Monday, that's when the therapist comes, and the therapist holds sessions," Kingston said. "If I need to talk about something, I could talk about something. But not only could I talk to the therapist about it, I could always talk to Ms. Sandy, I could always talk to any employee here because they're always going to be here for you."

Sandy Welfare is the executive director of Cafe Momentum Atlanta. She described it as a wraparound program for its young people.

Welfare said not only will participants learn everything about the restaurant business, but they'll also work on case management, mental health services, and connecting with one another.

"I think the biggest thing for me is that we actually offer hope," she said. "We offer a pathway for whatever they may feel they want to do in the future."

She said they're learning skills they can take with them to their next opportunity.

"These young people are figuring it out, and we're helping them to figure it out, and the great thing is we're a resource to give them guidance, give them some direction, and more importantly, when they leave, we're going to still be championing them," Welfare said. "We're gonna still be jumping up and down for them."

Cafe Momentum

has three locations in Atlanta, Dallas, and Pittsburgh. A fourth location in Denver is set to open in 2027.